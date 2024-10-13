Rajasthan BJP Gears Up for Crucial Bypolls: Strategies and Challenges

The Rajasthan unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a high-profile meeting at the residence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday. The agenda focused on preparing a robust strategy for the imminent bypolls across seven assembly seats. Party spokespersons highlighted the emphasis on politics of development rather than caste.

Key BJP personalities, including President Madan Rathore, were in attendance, with others such as former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje notably absent. BJP leaders asserted that the assembly bypolls would result in significant victories, echoing past successes in other regions.

Emphasizing the strategy, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat affirmed a strong, united approach. The bypolls are set to address newly vacated seats across the regions of Jhunjhunu, Dausa, and others, with the BJP focusing on potential candidates and strengthening its booth-level worker network.

(With inputs from agencies.)