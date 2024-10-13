Tense Diplomatic Dynamics: Trump and Biden's Calls with Netanyahu

In a recent interview with Fox News, former U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just two days prior. Their meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida marked the first interaction since Trump's presidency ended.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden also communicated with Netanyahu last week amid escalating tensions with Iran and Hezbollah. Their conversation was the first in nearly two months, highlighting a gap that Trump criticized.

Trump commented on the strained relations between Biden and Netanyahu, describing the situation as 'pathetic.' He praised Netanyahu's resilience against Biden's stance, particularly concerning the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and with Hezbollah.

