Rising Tensions: North Korea Plans to Destroy Inter-Korean Roads

South Korea has announced that it is observing activities indicating North Korea's intention to demolish certain northern parts of inter-Korean roads. The move comes amid heightened tensions following accusations from North Korea that South Korea flew drones over its territory.

Officials in South Korea stated that screens have been erected on the roads, indicating preparations for their destruction. Kim Jong Un's directive aligns with his goal of severing ties with South Korea, clearly marking it as a primary adversary.

The tensions have further escalated North Korea's rhetoric, warning of military provocations. Although South Korea has not verified the drone allegations, it has promised retaliatory measures should its citizens be endangered.

(With inputs from agencies.)