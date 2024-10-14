Left Menu

Union Minister Slams Karnataka's Congress for Withdrawing Cases Against 'Fundamentalists'

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticizes the Karnataka Congress government for retracting cases against alleged Islamic fundamentalists involved in violent incidents, emphasizing the gravity underlined by UAPA charges. Joshi accuses Congress of vote bank politicking and disputes Congress President Kharge's claims against the BJP, citing past party controversies.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday issued a strong condemnation against the Congress-led government in Karnataka for retracting legal cases against individuals he identified as 'Islamic fundamentalist elements.' Joshi alleged these individuals were implicated in violent incidents, including assaulting a police station, while criticising the withdrawal of such crucial cases.

Describing the nature of these cases, Joshi outlined that the accused were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), implying anti-national activities. He highlighted the judiciary's prior decision to deny them bail, reinforcing the seriousness of the charges across multiple courts, including the Supreme Court.

The minister expressed indignation over the withdrawal, labeling it a politically motivated move by Congress to secure votes from anti-social factions. Joshi also retorted to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's claims branding BJP as a 'terrorist party' by recalling the 2008 Batla House encounter and insinuating past Congress inconsistencies.

