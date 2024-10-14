Divided Blueprints: Trump's Vision vs Project 2025

Donald Trump distances himself from Project 2025, a comprehensive scheme charting a conservative shift in American governance, emphasizing discrepancies with his presidential blueprint for 2024.

Despite Trump's claims, his policy proposals overlap significantly with the project on economic measures, immigration limits, and scaling back diversity programs.

Project 2025, spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation, goes beyond Trump in specificity, advocating for a flat tax rate and restructuring federal roles to bolster executive power.

(With inputs from agencies.)