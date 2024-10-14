Maharashtra's Historic Toll Tax Exemption: A Move Towards Smoother Traffic

In a pivotal decision, the Maharashtra government has announced a full toll exemption for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths leading into Mumbai. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the move as a "historic decision," emphasizing that it will ease traffic and reduce pollution at these busy entry points.

Addressing the media, Minister Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse provided details about the exemption, stating that the changes will take effect after midnight. The toll booths, which include Dahisar, Anand Nagar, Vaishali, Airoli, and Mulund, will no longer charge light vehicles. Previously, fees of Rs. 45 and Rs. 75 were applied, which were expected to remain in place until 2026.

The Mahayuti alliance government has been rapidly passing proposals as the Assembly elections approach. Recently, the state cabinet also approved salary increases for teachers in Madrasas, expanded the Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation's capital, and renamed the State Skill Development University after industrialist Ratan Tata.

