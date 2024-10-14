China-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue amid Rising Security Concerns
Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang's visit to Pakistan marks significant diplomatic engagement amidst security challenges and tensions. During his four-day stay, he will attend the SCO summit, hold talks on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and strengthen bilateral ties, while navigating recent attacks on Chinese workers.
Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang arrived in Pakistan for a four-day visit to attend the SCO summit and engage in high-level discussions. His visit marks the first by a Chinese premier in 11 years, amid concerns following attacks on Chinese nationals in the region.
During his visit, Li will meet with Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to discuss the strategic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional developments. Li is set to participate in the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad.
The high-level meeting comes with increased security measures due to recent incidents and political tensions in Pakistan. The Chinese delegation aims to reinforce the 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' between the two nations.
