UK Tightens Sanctions on Iranian Military Leadership

The UK has imposed new sanctions on senior Iranian military figures and organizations. This move is in response to Iran's alleged destabilization of West Asia. The sanctions target key individuals in Iran's military and the Iranian Space Agency involved in missile development.

Updated: 14-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:20 IST
In a bold diplomatic move, the UK announced a fresh round of sanctions on Monday, targeting senior Iranian military figures and organizations allegedly involved in destabilizing West Asia. This decision aims to curb Iran's influence following reported attacks on Israel earlier this month.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) revealed the sanctions package as a direct response to recent provocations attributed to Iran. Key figures within Iran's military infrastructure, including the Army, Air Force, and the IRGC Intelligence Organization, are targeted under these measures.

The sanctions also cover entities like the Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau, known for its role in cruise missile development, and the Iranian Space Agency, which plays a part in ballistic missile technology. The UK emphasized the need for de-escalation in the region and reiterated its commitment to working with international partners to ensure regional stability.

