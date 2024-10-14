Strengthening Bonds: India-Algeria Diplomatic Ties Enhanced by Historic Visit

In a landmark diplomatic gesture, President Droupadi Murmu met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss strengthening the ties between India and Algeria. This meeting, marking President Murmu's pioneering visit to Algeria, aimed to bolster the cooperation across various sectors, enhancing the already growing economic exchange between the two nations.

The encounter included discussions on the impressive growth in trade, with India's exports to Algeria seeing a notable increase from USD 613 million to USD 848.16 million within a year. The economic conversation also touched upon India's imports from Algeria, which predominantly consist of petroleum-related products.

President Murmu laid a wreath at the Maqam Echahid Memorial, honoring Algeria's war of independence heroes. Her visit signifies a commitment to deepening India-Africa relations, as she connects with the Indian community and reflects on historical diplomatic alliances. Her next stops include Mauritania and Malawi, broadening India's diplomatic outreach.

