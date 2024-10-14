Omar Abdullah to Lead as First Chief Minister of New Jammu and Kashmir
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has invited Omar Abdullah to take oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of President's rule. A letter confirmed Abdullah's unanimous election as Leader of the Legislature Party, with additional support from other political parties.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended an invitation to National Conference leader Omar Abdullah to be sworn in as Jammu and Kashmir's first Chief Minister. This significant move follows the Centre's recent decision to revoke President's rule in the region.
A letter from the President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, confirmed that Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected as the legislature party leader. Key political figures, including Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra and CPI(M) Secretary G N Malik, also expressed their support.
The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for October 16 at the SKICC in Srinagar. "I take this opportunity to wish you a productive tenure," Sinha remarked, extending his congratulations to Omar Abdullah via a letter delivered by his emissary.
