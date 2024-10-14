Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: A Call for Ladakh's Autonomy

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike, urging the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. As Jammu and Kashmir transitions to an elected government, Wangchuk hopes for harmony and restoration of statehood for J-K, while emphasizing Ladakh's separate identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:13 IST
Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: A Call for Ladakh's Autonomy
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Sonam Wangchuk, a renowned climate activist, has entered the ninth day of his indefinite hunger strike, advocating for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Despite the absence of any government response, Wangchuk remains steadfast in his protest.

With Jammu and Kashmir's emerging elected government led by the National Conference-Congress alliance, Wangchuk expressed his hope for cooperative governance with the Lieutenant Governor to avoid Delhi-like conflicts. He underscored the need for Jammu and Kashmir to regain its statehood while asserting Ladakh's distinct autonomy.

Wangchuk's protest at the Ladakh Bhawan has seen diverse supporters joining the cause. He criticized the application of Section 163 against peaceful demonstrators and seeks urgent dialogue with the central leadership, highlighting his demand for Ladakh's constitutional recognition and autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024