Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: A Call for Ladakh's Autonomy

Sonam Wangchuk, a renowned climate activist, has entered the ninth day of his indefinite hunger strike, advocating for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Despite the absence of any government response, Wangchuk remains steadfast in his protest.

With Jammu and Kashmir's emerging elected government led by the National Conference-Congress alliance, Wangchuk expressed his hope for cooperative governance with the Lieutenant Governor to avoid Delhi-like conflicts. He underscored the need for Jammu and Kashmir to regain its statehood while asserting Ladakh's distinct autonomy.

Wangchuk's protest at the Ladakh Bhawan has seen diverse supporters joining the cause. He criticized the application of Section 163 against peaceful demonstrators and seeks urgent dialogue with the central leadership, highlighting his demand for Ladakh's constitutional recognition and autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)