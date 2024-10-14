Left Menu

AGP Celebrates 40 Years of Regional Commitment

The Asom Gana Parishad celebrated its 40th foundation day by committing to regionalism and honoring those involved in the Assam Movement. Party president Atul Bora emphasized the importance of the Assam Accord and reaffirmed the party's mission to meet the people's aspirations.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a key party in Assam's ruling alliance, marked its 40th foundation day with a renewed pledge to regionalism. Party President Atul Bora emphasized the group's commitment to safeguarding Assamese interests, coinciding with the party's central event in Dibrugarh district.

Bora highlighted the significant contributions of AGP in fostering trust and meeting regional aspirations since its establishment after the 1985 Assam Accord. The historic agreement followed a six-year anti-foreigner movement, underscoring the significance of regional identity and unity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alongside allies, extended their congratulations to AGP, acknowledging its continued dedication to Assam's growth and prosperity. The party remains a front-runner in advocating for the people's welfare and regional unity.

