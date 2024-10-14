Political Clash Over Drug Issue in Madhya Pradesh Intensifies

The drug controversy in Madhya Pradesh has intensified with state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President VD Sharma responding sharply to accusations made by state Congress chief Jitu Patwari.

Patwari, referring to 'Udta MP', suggested that drug issues in Madhya Pradesh surpassed those in Punjab, a comment which Sharma dismissed as a ploy to malign the state government's reputation.

Sharma asserted that under BJP governance, drug-related activities have been curbed effectively, and accused Patwari of engaging in deceitful politics rather than recognizing the state's developmental strides under BJP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)