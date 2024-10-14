Left Menu

Sinlung Hills Council Polls: Battle for Leadership in Mizoram

The upcoming Sinlung Hills Council elections in Mizoram feature 49 candidates vying for 12 seats, marking an increase from the last election. The ruling Zoram People's Movement, Congress, Mizo National Front, Hmar People's Convention, and BJP have fielded candidates, with polling set for November 5 among 23,789 voters across 31 villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:14 IST
  • India

In Mizoram, the race to secure a seat in the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) intensifies with 49 candidates contesting for the 12 available positions, according to an official announcement on Monday.

While 41 candidates participated in the 2019 elections, the current roster includes a solitary woman contender and one withdrawal from the BJP. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leads with eight nominations, including key figures like incumbent chief executive member Lalvenhima Hmar and chairman HC Lalmalsawma. The opposition Congress has put forward 12 candidates, Mizo National Front (MNF) with 10, the Hmar People's Convention (HPC) with four, and BJP contesting a single seat.

A total of 23,789 eligible voters, of which 11,914 are women, will cast their votes on November 5 across 31 villages in Mizoram's Hmar-dominated areas. The subsequent vote count will determine the council's composition after years of shifting alliances, with the ZPM-HPC coalition currently in power. The SHC was established on July 9, 2018, following a peace accord signed with the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic).

(With inputs from agencies.)

