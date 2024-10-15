Trump vs. Harris: The 2024 Presidential Showdown
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are set to compete in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Important dates include the election on Nov. 5, the Electoral College vote in December, and the inauguration on Jan. 20. Trump's sentencing for a Manhattan hush money case is also noted.
In a highly anticipated political contest, former President Donald Trump, a Republican, will face off against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. presidential election on November 5, 2024. This election offers a dramatic clash between two prominent political figures.
Key dates in this electoral timeline include the potential delay in results due to mail-in voting complexities, Trump's sentencing for a hush money offense on November 26, and the crucial December 17 meeting of the Electoral College to finalize presidential and vice-presidential selections.
The election's conclusion will culminate on January 20, 2025, with the inauguration, signifying the formal swearing-in of the next U.S. President. Meanwhile, the political landscape is still resonating from the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, prompting legislative reforms to the electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
