Trump vs. Harris: The 2024 Presidential Showdown

In a highly anticipated political contest, former President Donald Trump, a Republican, will face off against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. presidential election on November 5, 2024. This election offers a dramatic clash between two prominent political figures.

Key dates in this electoral timeline include the potential delay in results due to mail-in voting complexities, Trump's sentencing for a hush money offense on November 26, and the crucial December 17 meeting of the Electoral College to finalize presidential and vice-presidential selections.

The election's conclusion will culminate on January 20, 2025, with the inauguration, signifying the formal swearing-in of the next U.S. President. Meanwhile, the political landscape is still resonating from the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, prompting legislative reforms to the electoral process.

