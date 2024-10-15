Left Menu

Trump vs. Harris: The 2024 Presidential Showdown

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are set to compete in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Important dates include the election on Nov. 5, the Electoral College vote in December, and the inauguration on Jan. 20. Trump's sentencing for a Manhattan hush money case is also noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 02:26 IST
Trump vs. Harris: The 2024 Presidential Showdown

In a highly anticipated political contest, former President Donald Trump, a Republican, will face off against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. presidential election on November 5, 2024. This election offers a dramatic clash between two prominent political figures.

Key dates in this electoral timeline include the potential delay in results due to mail-in voting complexities, Trump's sentencing for a hush money offense on November 26, and the crucial December 17 meeting of the Electoral College to finalize presidential and vice-presidential selections.

The election's conclusion will culminate on January 20, 2025, with the inauguration, signifying the formal swearing-in of the next U.S. President. Meanwhile, the political landscape is still resonating from the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, prompting legislative reforms to the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024