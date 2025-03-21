President Ramaphosa to Attend Inauguration of Namibia’s First Female President, as Countries Deepen Bilateral Ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa has embarked on a significant working visit to the Republic of Namibia, where he will attend the historic inauguration of President-Elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. The event, which also marks Namibia’s 35th Independence Day, is set to take place at the Independence Stadium in the capital, Windhoek, on Friday, March 21.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is poised to make history as the first woman to ascend to the highest office in Namibia, a milestone not only for the country but for the Southern African region. Her inauguration represents a symbolic step forward in the ongoing pursuit of gender equality in African political leadership.

President Ramaphosa’s visit underscores the strong and strategic relationship between South Africa and Namibia — a relationship rooted in a shared history of liberation struggles, mutual solidarity, and ongoing cooperation in areas ranging from trade and infrastructure to education and regional peacekeeping.

At a media briefing held on Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya emphasized the depth of the bilateral relationship, stating, “The two countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations, largely because of the deep fraternal and historic relationship cemented during the fight against colonialism and apartheid.”

He further noted that Namibia’s enduring political stability and its intertwined economic and social linkages with South Africa position it as a key strategic partner in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), as well as within the broader frameworks of the African Union (AU) and global multilateral platforms.

“This working visit offers President Ramaphosa the opportunity to personally congratulate President-Elect Nandi-Ndaitwah and reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Namibia across multiple fronts,” Magwenya added.

In addition to attending the inauguration, President Ramaphosa is expected to hold bilateral discussions with President Nandi-Ndaitwah and other regional leaders attending the event. These talks will likely focus on shared development goals, trade integration, cross-border infrastructure, climate resilience, energy collaboration, and regional security.

The President’s presence also signals South Africa’s support for democratic transitions and its commitment to the principle of African solutions to African challenges. Magwenya highlighted that both South Africa and Namibia are champions of Africa’s renewal agenda and remain strong proponents of South-South cooperation, emphasizing the need for a rules-based international system that serves the interests of developing nations.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s presidency is expected to usher in a new era for Namibia, and her leadership could inspire further efforts to include more women in top decision-making roles across Africa. A seasoned politician and diplomat, she has served in various key roles, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, gaining broad respect across the continent.

As Namibia turns 35, the occasion is more than just a political handover; it is a moment of national pride and reflection. For South Africa, the event also reinforces its dedication to fostering regional unity and economic integration, especially at a time when global shifts demand stronger intra-African collaboration.

President Ramaphosa’s engagement during this visit is not only a gesture of friendship but also a diplomatic effort to deepen collaboration on strategic goals, such as implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), enhancing regional energy networks, and advocating for reforms in global institutions to reflect the voices of African nations.

The inauguration in Windhoek promises to be both a celebratory and historic moment — one that not only celebrates Namibia’s independence but also the progress of African democracy, leadership, and unity.