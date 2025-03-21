Left Menu

Kerala's New Political Landmark: The Inauguration of AKG Centre

The AKG Centre, a new state headquarters for Kerala's CPI(M) committee, will open on April 23 with an inauguration by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The facility boasts nine floors and two basement parking areas. Designed by architect N Mahesh, it will replace the existing AKG Study Centre, which remains for research purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:30 IST
The AKG Centre, set to be Kerala state headquarters for the CPI(M) committee, is scheduled to open on April 23 with an inauguration by party veteran and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The contemporary facility, designed by renowned architect N Mahesh, features nine floors and two basement parking areas. The new building has been erected following all necessary building permits, according to CPI(M) state secretary M. V. Govindan.

Govindan confirmed that operations would shift to this new centre, while the existing AKG Study Centre will remain open for research scholars and will continue to host its extensive library. The project's overall costs will be detailed following its completion.

