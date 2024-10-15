Left Menu

Mexico's Judicial Overhaul: A Step Towards Democracy or Political Control?

Mexico's lower house has approved legislation for a judicial overhaul, transitioning the country to a system of elected judges. While advocates hail it as an end to corruption, critics argue it risks political control over the judiciary and diminishes investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 05:23 IST
Mexico's Judicial Overhaul: A Step Towards Democracy or Political Control?

In a striking move towards reforming the judiciary, Mexico's lower house of Congress has approved legislation that will see judges elected by popular vote within the next three years. The vote, heavily influenced by the ruling Morena party, saw 336 lawmakers in favor against 123 opposing it.

Morena lawmaker Maria Rosete celebrated the legislative decision as a victory against state-conferred powers serving corrupt interests of wealth over those of the people. The overhaul forms a major constitutional amendment that was initially passed in September, aimed at restructuring the court system at every level, including the Supreme Court.

Critics, however, argue the reform jeopardizes judicial independence, granting Morena potential control over the judiciary and shaking investor confidence. Opposition leaders, like Ruben Moreira of PRI, have accused the reform of undermining judicial experience and called it a retaliatory move rather than a constructive one.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024