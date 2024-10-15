Mexico's Judicial Overhaul: A Step Towards Democracy or Political Control?
Mexico's lower house has approved legislation for a judicial overhaul, transitioning the country to a system of elected judges. While advocates hail it as an end to corruption, critics argue it risks political control over the judiciary and diminishes investor confidence.
In a striking move towards reforming the judiciary, Mexico's lower house of Congress has approved legislation that will see judges elected by popular vote within the next three years. The vote, heavily influenced by the ruling Morena party, saw 336 lawmakers in favor against 123 opposing it.
Morena lawmaker Maria Rosete celebrated the legislative decision as a victory against state-conferred powers serving corrupt interests of wealth over those of the people. The overhaul forms a major constitutional amendment that was initially passed in September, aimed at restructuring the court system at every level, including the Supreme Court.
Critics, however, argue the reform jeopardizes judicial independence, granting Morena potential control over the judiciary and shaking investor confidence. Opposition leaders, like Ruben Moreira of PRI, have accused the reform of undermining judicial experience and called it a retaliatory move rather than a constructive one.
