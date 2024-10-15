Left Menu

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris criticized Donald Trump for his remarks about 'the enemy within' and potential domestic military deployment. Harris emphasized Trump's threat to democracy and proposed new policies to engage Black voters, including small business loans and access to the marijuana industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 06:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 06:02 IST
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris intensified her critique of Donald Trump on Monday, condemning his comments on domestic threats and military deployment, while characterizing him as a threat to democracy. This took place at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state in the upcoming election.

During the event, Harris portrayed Trump as increasingly unstable, playing a video clip of the former president labeling U.S. citizens as a greater threat than foreign adversaries. Harris elaborated on her stance by stating the danger Trump poses stems from his belief that dissenting individuals are enemies.

In tandem with her criticisms, Harris introduced policy proposals targeting Black voters, such as forgivable loans for Black entrepreneurs and a commitment to foster their involvement in the legal marijuana and cryptocurrency industries. These initiatives highlight efforts to strengthen Harris' support base among Black men ahead of the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

