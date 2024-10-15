Countdown Begins: Poll Schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand

The Election Commission is poised to unveil the poll dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand state assemblies, with a press conference scheduled for 3:30 pm this Tuesday. These two states are gearing up for elections as their legislative terms near conclusion.

The term of the Maharashtra assembly is set to expire on November 26, indicating a need for timely elections to establish a new legislative body. For Jharkhand, the current assembly's tenure ends on January 5, paving the way for fresh elections early next year.

This announcement is anticipated to kick-start political preparations and campaigning, as parties prepare to engage voters in both states with their electoral promises and manifestos. Stay tuned for further updates following the official announcement.

