Countdown Begins: Poll Schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand
The Election Commission is set to reveal the schedule for the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections. A press conference at 3:30 pm will provide detailed information. Maharashtra’s assembly term concludes on November 26, while Jharkhand’s ends on January 5 next year.
The Election Commission is poised to unveil the poll dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand state assemblies, with a press conference scheduled for 3:30 pm this Tuesday. These two states are gearing up for elections as their legislative terms near conclusion.
The term of the Maharashtra assembly is set to expire on November 26, indicating a need for timely elections to establish a new legislative body. For Jharkhand, the current assembly's tenure ends on January 5, paving the way for fresh elections early next year.
This announcement is anticipated to kick-start political preparations and campaigning, as parties prepare to engage voters in both states with their electoral promises and manifestos. Stay tuned for further updates following the official announcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
