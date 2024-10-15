Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Landscape Shifts: New MLC Appointments Stir Dynamics

The recent appointment of Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande and BJP's Chitra Kishor Wagh as Maharashtra Legislative Council members highlights political dynamics. Both leaders expressed gratitude to their parties. As the High Court deliberates on vacant MLC posts, Maharashtra gears up for assembly elections, featuring significant party coalitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:05 IST
Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Governor appointed Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande and BJP's Chitra Kishor Wagh as members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC). Expressing gratitude, Kayande thanked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leaders, and state citizens for their support and confidence in her capabilities.

Chitra Kishor Wagh, associated with BJP for five years, expressed elation over her appointment, emphasizing her party's recognition of her contributions. Wagh voiced optimism regarding the Maha Yuti government's potential victory in the upcoming state elections, citing positive feedback from the public.

The swearing-in ceremony for the seven newly appointed MLCs was conducted at Vidhan Bhavan. Meanwhile, the High Court is reviewing a petition concerning the remaining 12 vacant MLC positions. With Maharashtra's assembly elections looming, the political arena prepares for contests between major alliances such as Maha Vikas Aghadi and Maha Yuti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

