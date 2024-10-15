Maharashtra's Toll Waiver Controversy: Financial Strains Under Scrutiny

The controversial decision by the Maharashtra government to waive tolls for light motor vehicles at Mumbai's entry points has ignited a fierce debate, with the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) alleging a significant financial burden on the state's resources.

In its Saamana editorial, the party labeled the Shinde-led administration's policy moves as frivolous. The state faces a projected additional expense of Rs 5,000 crore, intensifying worries over the government's fiscal priorities.

While the government announced numerous beneficial schemes, including new Metro projects in Pune, these developments have been overshadowed by claims of undue political rhetoric ahead of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)