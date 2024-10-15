Left Menu

Maharashtra's Toll Waiver Controversy: Financial Strains Under Scrutiny

The Maharashtra government's decision to waive tolls for light motor vehicles has sparked criticism, especially from the Shiv Sena (UBT), citing a Rs 5,000 crore strain on the exchequer. Questions about financial planning and allocation have been raised amid upcoming elections. The controversy envelops broader infrastructural developments, including Metro expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:49 IST
Maharashtra's Toll Waiver Controversy: Financial Strains Under Scrutiny
Metro Railway services Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The controversial decision by the Maharashtra government to waive tolls for light motor vehicles at Mumbai's entry points has ignited a fierce debate, with the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) alleging a significant financial burden on the state's resources.

In its Saamana editorial, the party labeled the Shinde-led administration's policy moves as frivolous. The state faces a projected additional expense of Rs 5,000 crore, intensifying worries over the government's fiscal priorities.

While the government announced numerous beneficial schemes, including new Metro projects in Pune, these developments have been overshadowed by claims of undue political rhetoric ahead of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024