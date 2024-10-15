Left Menu

CEC Criticizes Media's Premature Trend Reporting

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar criticized news channels for presenting early trends on counting day, calling it nonsense. He criticized exit polls for distracting viewers and urged media self-regulation. The delay between initial trends and official results can lead to public frustration.

Updated: 15-10-2024 18:37 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar condemned the practice of news channels showing early voting day trends, describing it as nonsense. During a press conference, Kumar highlighted that exit polls distract and inflate expectations, urging media, particularly electronic, to introspect.

He questioned the methodologies behind exit polls, emphasizing the need for full disclosure and accountability. Associations like the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority should encourage self-regulation within the media sector. Early results shown on media before official announcements are unfounded, shared Kumar.

Kumar explained that official results are released on the Election Commission's website from 9:30 am, at two-hour intervals. He attributed a mismatch between media and official timings to possible frustrations among citizens, as seen in the recent Haryana polls.

