Left Menu

High-Stakes Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh: Political Tensions Rise as Milkipur Hold-Up Sparks Controversy

The Election Commission announced bypolls in nine out of ten vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, excluding Milkipur due to pending court cases. Opposition parties, particularly the Samajwadi Party, are critical of this decision, claiming the BJP fears losing in Milkipur. The political climate is escalating ahead of the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:51 IST
High-Stakes Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh: Political Tensions Rise as Milkipur Hold-Up Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has scheduled bypolls for nine of the ten vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the notable exception of Milkipur. This decision has drawn criticism from the opposition, most vocally from the Samajwadi Party, which accuses the BJP of fearing defeat in Milkipur.

Bypolls will be held in assembly seats such as Katehari, Karhal, and Ghaziabad, among others. Eight of these became vacant after their MLAs assumed positions in the Lok Sabha, while Sisamau's vacancy is due to a disqualification. Milkipur's election is pending a court decision.

Political tensions have escalated, with the SP questioning the delay in Milkipur. They allege that BJP's tactic of approaching the court signals fear. Both the INDIA bloc and Congress anticipate wins in the declared bypoll seats, amplifying the stakes in the ongoing political narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024