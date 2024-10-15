High-Stakes Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh: Political Tensions Rise as Milkipur Hold-Up Sparks Controversy

The Election Commission has scheduled bypolls for nine of the ten vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the notable exception of Milkipur. This decision has drawn criticism from the opposition, most vocally from the Samajwadi Party, which accuses the BJP of fearing defeat in Milkipur.

Bypolls will be held in assembly seats such as Katehari, Karhal, and Ghaziabad, among others. Eight of these became vacant after their MLAs assumed positions in the Lok Sabha, while Sisamau's vacancy is due to a disqualification. Milkipur's election is pending a court decision.

Political tensions have escalated, with the SP questioning the delay in Milkipur. They allege that BJP's tactic of approaching the court signals fear. Both the INDIA bloc and Congress anticipate wins in the declared bypoll seats, amplifying the stakes in the ongoing political narrative.

