Kamala Harris Engages Black Voters in Critical Michigan Campaign Stop

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is in Detroit to garner support from Black men, a crucial demographic, as the 2024 election approaches. Her latest campaign stop features an appearance with radio host Charlamagne tha God.

Known for his candid interviews, Charlamagne has criticized Harris and President Biden, pointing to potential missed opportunities in challenging Republican candidate Donald Trump. Their discussion will air on iHeartRadio at 5 p.m. Eastern.

With her lead narrowing, Harris is actively engaging multiple media platforms and promoting policy proposals for Black voters. Her efforts underscore the party's concern over waning support among Black men, a key voter base where a significant portion may back Trump, according to recent polls.

