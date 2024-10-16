Left Menu

Farmers' Call for Unity Amid Haryana Election Outcome

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) attributed the BJP's success in Haryana polls to a lack of coordinated efforts among workers and farmers' movements. The SKM highlighted the urgent need for unity against what they termed 'corporate loot' and anti-farmer policies, urging for stronger alliances and political strategies.

Updated: 16-10-2024 00:23 IST
Farmers' Call for Unity Amid Haryana Election Outcome
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has pointed to a fragmented effort among workers and farmers' movements as the key reason behind the BJP's continued success in Haryana's state elections, despite a majority vote against the ruling party.

The SKM, known for leading the famous farmers' protests of 2020, has criticized the disunity and internal discord among opposition parties that failed to translate anti-BJP sentiment into electoral victory. They emphasize the critical need to consolidate efforts to counter what they describe as the 'corporate loot and anti-farmer policies' of the BJP-led Union government.

Calling for greater cohesion among farmer organizations, the SKM has announced initiatives to raise awareness among diverse working communities about the economic challenges caused by neo-liberal policies. These efforts aim to mobilize opposition against the BJP, whose vote share in Haryana dropped from previous parliamentary elections despite retaining power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

