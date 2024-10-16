Left Menu

Trump's Scottish Golf Ventures Facing Challenges Amid Political Tensions

Donald Trump's Scottish golf courses have faced financial difficulties in 2023, despite previous investments of hundreds of millions. The Turnberry course dipped back into losses, while Trump International Golf Links Scotland continued its streak of losses. Political tensions in the UK contribute to challenges despite success in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 01:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 01:38 IST
Trump's Scottish Golf Ventures Facing Challenges Amid Political Tensions

Donald Trump's Scottish golf courses are experiencing financial setbacks, as shown in recent account publications. Over the past two decades, Trump has invested heavily in these properties, yet they continue to underperform financially.

In 2023, Trump's Turnberry golf course, a once-profitable venture, posted a loss of 1.7 million pounds. This marks a significant downturn from last year's profit of 570,000 pounds, according to the accounts of SLC Turnberry Limited. Meanwhile, Trump International Golf Links Scotland reported its 12th consecutive annual loss, amounting to 1.43 million pounds.

Industry experts suggest that while Trump's U.S. golf ventures thrive due to support from political supporters, his unpopularity in the UK, partially attributed to his Scottish roots, contributes to his losses. Despite these setbacks, Trump's overall business could generate around $80 million in cash this year, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024