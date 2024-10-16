Trump's Scottish Golf Ventures Facing Challenges Amid Political Tensions

Donald Trump's Scottish golf courses are experiencing financial setbacks, as shown in recent account publications. Over the past two decades, Trump has invested heavily in these properties, yet they continue to underperform financially.

In 2023, Trump's Turnberry golf course, a once-profitable venture, posted a loss of 1.7 million pounds. This marks a significant downturn from last year's profit of 570,000 pounds, according to the accounts of SLC Turnberry Limited. Meanwhile, Trump International Golf Links Scotland reported its 12th consecutive annual loss, amounting to 1.43 million pounds.

Industry experts suggest that while Trump's U.S. golf ventures thrive due to support from political supporters, his unpopularity in the UK, partially attributed to his Scottish roots, contributes to his losses. Despite these setbacks, Trump's overall business could generate around $80 million in cash this year, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)