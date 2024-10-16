Left Menu

Mass Resignation Shakes NCP Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Over 600 Nationalist Congress Party members from Pune resigned in protest against the denial of an MLC post to city president Deepak Mankar. Their mass resignation comes amid the announcement of Maharashtra Assembly elections. Discontent arises from political favoritism, emphasizing the party's internal conflict and strategic setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:45 IST
Mass Resignation Shakes NCP Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid mounting turmoil within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, over 600 party members from the Pune city unit tendered their resignations on Tuesday, voicing their disapproval of the governor's decision to withhold an MLC post from Pune City President Deepak Mankar.

The mass resignation coincided with the Election Commission of India's announcement of the dates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, further intensifying internal discord within the party ranks. Supporters of Mankar convened at the NCP office in Narayanpeth, Pune, to declare their discontent, citing political favoritism as a core grievance.

Key party figures, including vice presidents and assembly constituency chiefs, have accused the party's leadership of neglecting deserving candidates, such as Mankar, in favor of those with entrenched political connections, leading to widespread dissatisfaction that could potentially weaken the party's electorate base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024