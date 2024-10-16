Mass Resignation Shakes NCP Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Amid mounting turmoil within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, over 600 party members from the Pune city unit tendered their resignations on Tuesday, voicing their disapproval of the governor's decision to withhold an MLC post from Pune City President Deepak Mankar.

The mass resignation coincided with the Election Commission of India's announcement of the dates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, further intensifying internal discord within the party ranks. Supporters of Mankar convened at the NCP office in Narayanpeth, Pune, to declare their discontent, citing political favoritism as a core grievance.

Key party figures, including vice presidents and assembly constituency chiefs, have accused the party's leadership of neglecting deserving candidates, such as Mankar, in favor of those with entrenched political connections, leading to widespread dissatisfaction that could potentially weaken the party's electorate base.

