Omar Abdullah's Road to Restoring Statehood: A New Chapter in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the National Conference, is set to be inaugurated as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Abdullah expressed his willingness to collaborate with the Indian government while acknowledging the unique challenges that come with leading a Union Territory.

In conversation with ANI, Abdullah highlighted the importance of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, noting his historical role as the last full-term Chief Minister before the region's reorganization. He stressed that while being a CM of a Union Territory presents distinct challenges, he hopes this status remains temporary. Abdullah emphasized the need for cooperation with the central government, focusing on alleviating the people's problems.

Addressing expectations from the region's inhabitants, Abdullah acknowledged that Jammu and Kashmir has endured challenging times. His administration aims to meet these expectations and provide a government that listens after several years of silence. Today, Abdullah's oath-taking at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre will mark the first elected government since Article 370's abrogation.

