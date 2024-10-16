Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Road to Restoring Statehood: A New Chapter in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah prepares for his inaugural term as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing collaboration with the central government and hoping to restore statehood. As he assumes office, expectations are high to address local issues after years without a representative government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:46 IST
JK CM designate Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the National Conference, is set to be inaugurated as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Abdullah expressed his willingness to collaborate with the Indian government while acknowledging the unique challenges that come with leading a Union Territory.

In conversation with ANI, Abdullah highlighted the importance of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, noting his historical role as the last full-term Chief Minister before the region's reorganization. He stressed that while being a CM of a Union Territory presents distinct challenges, he hopes this status remains temporary. Abdullah emphasized the need for cooperation with the central government, focusing on alleviating the people's problems.

Addressing expectations from the region's inhabitants, Abdullah acknowledged that Jammu and Kashmir has endured challenging times. His administration aims to meet these expectations and provide a government that listens after several years of silence. Today, Abdullah's oath-taking at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre will mark the first elected government since Article 370's abrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

