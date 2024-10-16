Judge Blocks Georgia's Hand Count Rule in Blow to Trump Allies

In a move perceived as a setback for former President Donald Trump and his allies, a Georgia judge has temporarily halted a rule requiring hand counting of ballots for the November 5 election. This comes after a pro-Trump election board majority passed the rule, claiming it would enhance security and transparency.

Judge Robert McBurney identified the risk of significant administrative chaos just weeks before the election, with the ruling noting the rule introduces uncertainty into the electoral process. His decision is currently subject to potential appeals and further reviews by higher courts.

The pause has been celebrated by Democrats who argued the hand-counting rule was designed to delay election results, thereby sowing doubt over the electoral process. This ruling adds to the broader legal and political challenges surrounding Georgia's voting mechanisms ahead of a pivotal election.

(With inputs from agencies.)