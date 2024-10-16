Elon Musk Ramps Up Campaign Activities in Pennsylvania

Elon Musk has announced a series of talks scheduled to start tomorrow night and continue through Monday in Pennsylvania. This comes shortly after the billionaire's prominent appearance alongside former president and 2024 Republican candidate Donald Trump in the same state.

A source previously informed Reuters that Musk intends to actively campaign for Trump in Pennsylvania. His appearances are said to be associated with his America PAC political action committee, indicating a strategic increase in political activities.

The state of Pennsylvania is a key battleground in the electoral race, playing a critical role for both Trump and his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, ahead of the November 5 election.

