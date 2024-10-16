Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute Ahead of Historic Ceremony

On Wednesday, Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah paid tribute to National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah at his mausoleum, marking a significant moment before his swearing-in ceremony.

Abdullah, aged 54, clad in a Pathani suit and coat, laid floral tributes on the grave of the prominent party founder.

The National Conference released a statement confirming Abdullah's visit to his grandfather's resting place in Hazratbal, as he geared up to become the first Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, with the oath-taking scheduled at 11:30 am by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

