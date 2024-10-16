Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute Ahead of Historic Ceremony

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister-designate of Jammu and Kashmir, paid respects at Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah's mausoleum on Wednesday prior to his swearing-in as the region's first Chief Minister. The National Conference leader, donning traditional attire, commemorated the party founder by offering floral tributes and prayers at Hazratbal.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah paid tribute to National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah at his mausoleum, marking a significant moment before his swearing-in ceremony.

Abdullah, aged 54, clad in a Pathani suit and coat, laid floral tributes on the grave of the prominent party founder.

The National Conference released a statement confirming Abdullah's visit to his grandfather's resting place in Hazratbal, as he geared up to become the first Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, with the oath-taking scheduled at 11:30 am by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

