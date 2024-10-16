Left Menu

Nayab Saini to Lead Haryana's Third BJP Government

Nayab Singh Saini, recently elected as the leader of the Haryana BJP Legislative Party, is set to become the Chief Minister of Haryana on October 17. Aligning with PM Modi's vision of a 'Developed India 2047,' Saini emphasizes fulfilling promises, including releasing recruitment exam results prior to his oath-taking.

Haryana legislature party leader Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nayab Singh Saini, elected as the leader of the Haryana BJP Legislative Party, is poised to assume office as Chief Minister of Haryana on October 17. In a statement on Wednesday, Saini committed to advancing Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' or Developed India by 2047.

Highlighting a pledge made before his election, Saini assured that the results of a recruitment exam for 24,000 youths would be declared ahead of his oath-taking ceremony. 'The BJP fulfills its promises,' he stated, emphasizing the party's alignment with Modi's development agenda.

Support flowed in from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who expressed confidence in Saini's leadership. The BJP's victory, capturing 48 seats in Haryana's 90-member assembly, marks its third consecutive government. The oath-taking, attended by senior BJP figures and Modi, will occur on October 17 at Panchkula's Dussehra Ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

