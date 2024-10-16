Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Sworn In: A New Era for Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first elected government in the Union Territory since Article 370 was abrogated in 2019. BJP president Ravinder Raina expressed optimism for the new government's commitment to peace and progress in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:47 IST
Omar Abdullah Sworn In: A New Era for Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah has taken the oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, ushering in the first elected leadership in the region since 2019's significant constitutional changes. This development has sparked widespread anticipation for advancements in peace and development within the Union Territory.

The swearing-in ceremony is being lauded by leaders across the political spectrum. BJP President Ravinder Raina extended his congratulations to Abdullah, as well as Surinder Choudhary, who has assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister, alongside other appointed ministers. Celebration and cautious optimism define the current political climate.

Raina expressed his hopes that this newly formed government will continue the progressive path initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, aiming to improve the lives of Jammu and Kashmir residents by building on a foundation of peace and prosperity established over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024