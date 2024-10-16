Omar Abdullah Sworn In: A New Era for Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah has taken the oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, ushering in the first elected leadership in the region since 2019's significant constitutional changes. This development has sparked widespread anticipation for advancements in peace and development within the Union Territory.

The swearing-in ceremony is being lauded by leaders across the political spectrum. BJP President Ravinder Raina extended his congratulations to Abdullah, as well as Surinder Choudhary, who has assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister, alongside other appointed ministers. Celebration and cautious optimism define the current political climate.

Raina expressed his hopes that this newly formed government will continue the progressive path initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, aiming to improve the lives of Jammu and Kashmir residents by building on a foundation of peace and prosperity established over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)