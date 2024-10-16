Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Urgent Call for Unity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges immediate action on his 'victory plan' to potentially end the conflict with Russia by next year. The plan relies on unity with Ukraine's allies and aims to bolster the country's standing to conclude the ongoing war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:05 IST
Zelenskiy's Urgent Call for Unity
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a strategic 'victory plan' on Wednesday, emphasizing its immediate implementation could terminate the war with Russia by next year.

The proposition depends heavily on swift action and cohesive support from Ukraine's international partners, aiming to fortify Ukraine's position.

Zelenskiy presented this initiative during a session at the Ukrainian parliament, seeking to rally parliamentary and international backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024