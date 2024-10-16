Zelenskiy's Urgent Call for Unity
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges immediate action on his 'victory plan' to potentially end the conflict with Russia by next year. The plan relies on unity with Ukraine's allies and aims to bolster the country's standing to conclude the ongoing war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a strategic 'victory plan' on Wednesday, emphasizing its immediate implementation could terminate the war with Russia by next year.
The proposition depends heavily on swift action and cohesive support from Ukraine's international partners, aiming to fortify Ukraine's position.
Zelenskiy presented this initiative during a session at the Ukrainian parliament, seeking to rally parliamentary and international backing.
