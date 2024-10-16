Left Menu

The Crossroads of Conflict: Zelenskiy's Victory Plan and Kremlin's Skepticism

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy introduced a five-point 'victory plan' aiming for NATO membership and strategic non-nuclear deterrents. Russia dismissed it, calling it a U.S. maneuver through Kyiv. The Kremlin suggested a peaceful alternative recognizing the futility of current policies, while Washington supports Ukraine's approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:44 IST
The Kremlin expressed reservations about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's newly unveiled 'victory plan,' suggesting Kyiv needs to reconsider its current strategies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that the Ukrainian initiative seemed like a covert U.S. agenda, aiming to sustain the conflict as long as possible.

Zelenskiy, addressing parliament, proposed a five-point strategy that includes joining NATO and obtaining a strategic non-nuclear deterrent package. He believes initiating the plan could resolve tensions with Russia by next year. However, Russia remains adamantly against Ukraine's NATO ambitions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has supported Ukraine with substantial aid and weaponry, affirming that it is Ukraine's decision on how to handle the situation with Russia. The Kremlin, on the other hand, is advocating for a peaceful re-evaluation of Ukraine's current policies to address the roots of the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

