The Kremlin expressed reservations about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's newly unveiled 'victory plan,' suggesting Kyiv needs to reconsider its current strategies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that the Ukrainian initiative seemed like a covert U.S. agenda, aiming to sustain the conflict as long as possible.

Zelenskiy, addressing parliament, proposed a five-point strategy that includes joining NATO and obtaining a strategic non-nuclear deterrent package. He believes initiating the plan could resolve tensions with Russia by next year. However, Russia remains adamantly against Ukraine's NATO ambitions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has supported Ukraine with substantial aid and weaponry, affirming that it is Ukraine's decision on how to handle the situation with Russia. The Kremlin, on the other hand, is advocating for a peaceful re-evaluation of Ukraine's current policies to address the roots of the ongoing conflict.

