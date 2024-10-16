Left Menu

Addressing Urban Voter Apathy: A Call to Action

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed concerns over low voter turnout in urban areas like Thane. District Collector Ashok Shingare has pledged corrective measures ahead of the November 20 assembly polls. Factors contributing to this trend have been identified and efforts are underway to encourage voter participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:59 IST
The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has raised alarms over the troubling trend of voter apathy in urban areas, particularly in places like Thane, Maharashtra. In response, District Collector Ashok Shingare has vowed to implement measures to combat this issue ahead of the upcoming elections.

Shingare highlighted the identification of key factors leading to low voter turnout in urban districts, urging citizens to actively participate in the democratic process. Kumar pointed out how several urban localities, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Thane, fall short of their state averages in voter participation.

During the 2019 elections, an overwhelming majority of urban constituencies in Maharashtra recorded turnouts below the state average, mirroring trends in Lok Sabha elections. With over 71.5 lakh voters in the district, efforts are underway to ensure accessibility and convenience at polling stations, especially for senior and young first-time voters.

