Left Menu

Sharif Champions Belt and Road Initiative Amid SCO Summit Tensions

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif advocated for China's Belt and Road Initiative at the SCO summit, urging not to view it politically, amidst India's continued skepticism. He called for regional unity on socio-economic goals, climate action, and connectivity, while condemning Israeli actions in Gaza and addressing Afghan security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:19 IST
Sharif Champions Belt and Road Initiative Amid SCO Summit Tensions
Pakistan Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At the recent SCO summit, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif advocated for China's Belt and Road Initiative, emphasizing the importance of connectivity projects beyond political biases - a nod towards India's ongoing reluctance to endorse the initiative.

Sharif urged regional collaboration for socio-economic development, underscoring the SCO's role in addressing regional crises and enhancing global stability. He highlighted Pakistan's commitment to connectivity, peace, and climate action, while condemning Israeli actions in Gaza and calling for Afghan security assurances.

The Prime Minister's call to action included poverty eradication, climate change mitigation, and furthering SCO's collective goals. Despite India's reservations, Sharif's address focused on regional harmony and tackling pressing global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024