Sharif Champions Belt and Road Initiative Amid SCO Summit Tensions

At the recent SCO summit, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif advocated for China's Belt and Road Initiative, emphasizing the importance of connectivity projects beyond political biases - a nod towards India's ongoing reluctance to endorse the initiative.

Sharif urged regional collaboration for socio-economic development, underscoring the SCO's role in addressing regional crises and enhancing global stability. He highlighted Pakistan's commitment to connectivity, peace, and climate action, while condemning Israeli actions in Gaza and calling for Afghan security assurances.

The Prime Minister's call to action included poverty eradication, climate change mitigation, and furthering SCO's collective goals. Despite India's reservations, Sharif's address focused on regional harmony and tackling pressing global issues.

