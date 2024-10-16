The Debt Crisis in Assam: Congress Demands Transparency

The Congress party has demanded Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to release a white paper outlining the state's financial health, accusing his government of accumulating overwhelming debt and mismanaging finances.

According to Congress leader Ripun Bora, the state's debt has surged to an unprecedented Rs 1,52,000 crore under Sarma's leadership between 2021 and 2024, rising by Rs 85,980 crore during his tenure. Bora emphasized the need for transparency regarding revenue receipts, loans, and expenditure.

The party highlights growing liabilities, such as Rs 26,000 crore owed to contractors and Rs 5,000 crore outstanding for salaries, accusing the government of prioritizing political beneficiary schemes over developmental projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)