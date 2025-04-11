Rajendra Rana Demands White Paper on Himachal Pradesh's Fiscal Health
Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rana has called for a white paper on Himachal Pradesh's fiscal health, accusing the Congress government of central fund diversion and financial mismanagement. He highlighted loans and pending bills, suggesting a looming financial crisis, and claims central funds meant for projects were misappropriated.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rana has demanded that the Himachal Pradesh government release a white paper detailing the state's fiscal health. He accused the ruling Congress government of diverting central funds and warned of an impending financial crisis.
In a statement, Rana, a former MLA from Sujanpur, claimed that the state is nearing economic bankruptcy. He mentioned that at the start of the financial year, the government secured a Rs 900 crore loan while grappling with a Rs 1,500 crore treasury overdraft. Additionally, bills worth Rs 4,000 crore remain unpaid across various departments.
Rana further alleged financial mismanagement driven by a nexus between bureaucracy and power, threatening that several officials could face scrutiny over the alleged 'scam'. He cited specific examples, such as funds intended for railway and infrastructure projects being inappropriately utilized. Moreover, the government plans to borrow an additional Rs 2,200 crore soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Bengal: BJP Leader's House Attacked Amid Political Turmoil
BJP Outrage Over Leader's Murder in Ranchi Highlights Law and Order Concerns
Tensions Rise in Ranchi as Bandh Protests Unfold Over BJP Leader's Killing
Tamil Nadu Politics Heats Up as BJP’s Annamalai Heads to Delhi
Clash in Bhatpara: Bombs and Bullets Near BJP Leader’s Residence