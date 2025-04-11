Left Menu

Rajendra Rana Demands White Paper on Himachal Pradesh's Fiscal Health

Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rana has called for a white paper on Himachal Pradesh's fiscal health, accusing the Congress government of central fund diversion and financial mismanagement. He highlighted loans and pending bills, suggesting a looming financial crisis, and claims central funds meant for projects were misappropriated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:20 IST
Rajendra Rana Demands White Paper on Himachal Pradesh's Fiscal Health
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rana has demanded that the Himachal Pradesh government release a white paper detailing the state's fiscal health. He accused the ruling Congress government of diverting central funds and warned of an impending financial crisis.

In a statement, Rana, a former MLA from Sujanpur, claimed that the state is nearing economic bankruptcy. He mentioned that at the start of the financial year, the government secured a Rs 900 crore loan while grappling with a Rs 1,500 crore treasury overdraft. Additionally, bills worth Rs 4,000 crore remain unpaid across various departments.

Rana further alleged financial mismanagement driven by a nexus between bureaucracy and power, threatening that several officials could face scrutiny over the alleged 'scam'. He cited specific examples, such as funds intended for railway and infrastructure projects being inappropriately utilized. Moreover, the government plans to borrow an additional Rs 2,200 crore soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025