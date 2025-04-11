SA Launches National Review of Local Government White Paper for 2026

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has officially unveiled a significant initiative to overhaul South Africa's local government system. The release of the discussion document on the Review of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government marks the start of an extensive national consultation process aimed at crafting a reimagined and results-oriented local government framework by March 2026. This crucial step aligns with the government's broader vision of creating a local government system that is truly responsive and efficient in serving the needs of the people.

A Transformative National Dialogue

Under Notice No. 6118 (Gazette: 52498), published on Thursday, the department aims to engage all South Africans in a robust discussion. The new policy paper is more than just a revision; it seeks to address the deep-rooted challenges faced by local governance. The department emphasized that the review process is not about making minor adjustments but about confronting systemic issues head-on, fostering fresh thinking, honest reflection, and decisive actions toward revitalizing the local government structure.

Minister Hlabisa explained that the review is designed to be an honest and bold approach to resolving the underlying issues that have hindered the progress of local government. “We need to ask the hard questions, and more importantly, we need to answer them with the courage to act,” he stated, underlining the urgency of transforming South Africa’s local governance landscape.

Comprehensive Approach to Local Governance

The discussion document, which serves as a foundation for future policy changes, outlines key areas that will require thorough review and revision. It stresses the interconnectedness and indivisibility of four vital components that make up an effective local government system:

Governance: Ensuring transparency, accountability, and the inclusion of all relevant stakeholders in the decision-making process. Institutional Arrangements: Revisiting structures to improve efficiency and responsiveness at the municipal level. Service Delivery and Infrastructure: Developing a sustainable and equitable model for service provision to communities across the country. Financial Arrangements: Addressing issues of fiscal management, municipal financial sustainability, and long-term viability.

The review seeks to tackle outdated assumptions from the original 1998 White Paper on Local Government, identifying areas where changes are essential. This will include exploring better ways to align local governments with national policy reforms and ensuring cooperative governance among the three spheres of government: national, provincial, and local.

Tackling Systemic Challenges

The document acknowledges that South Africa's municipalities face numerous systemic challenges that have persisted for years. These include the financial sustainability of municipalities, over-politicisation of local governance, climate risk, and spatial inequality.

To address these issues, the government has recognized the need for a holistic approach that integrates traditional leadership into the governance structure and strengthens community participation. Minister Hlabisa stated that these reforms will require collaboration across sectors and must include voices from civil society, local governments, academia, and the broader public.

One significant aspect of the review is its emphasis on climate risk. The document calls for a forward-thinking local government system capable of adapting to climate challenges, ensuring that municipalities are equipped to manage environmental impacts effectively.

Furthermore, the review will consider necessary amendments to existing legislation, including the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), the Municipal Structures Act, and the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act (SPLUMA). These legislative changes will form part of the broader effort to create an integrated, future-proof governance system.

Invitation to Public Participation

The Minister of CoGTA has extended an open invitation to all South Africans to participate in the review process. Public consultation is now open and will run until 30 June 2025. The Ministry encourages a wide range of stakeholders to submit their input, including civic organizations, academics, municipalities, and other government entities.

Submissions can be made in writing via email to the following addresses: WPLG26@cogta.gov.za, RichardP@cogta.gov.za, and MaphutiL@cogta.gov.za. Alternatively, written comments can be sent by post to the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Attention: Mr. Thabiso Richard Plank (WPLG26 Policy Review), Private Bag X802, Pretoria, 0001. For physical submissions, the address is: 87 Hamilton Street, Arcadia, Pretoria.

For more information, the full discussion document can be accessed at the official CoGTA website via this link.

The Road Ahead

The upcoming review of the White Paper on Local Government presents an opportunity for South Africa to fundamentally reshape its local governance structures. By addressing long-standing issues and bringing in fresh ideas, the government hopes to create a more accountable, efficient, and sustainable local government system that will better serve communities across the country. Through extensive public participation, the final revised White Paper is set to reflect the needs and aspirations of the people of South Africa, setting the foundation for a more effective and responsive local government in the years ahead.