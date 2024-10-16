Left Menu

Zelenskyy Urges NATO Membership Amid War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is advocating for Ukraine's NATO membership before the war ends, aiming to expedite peace. While his plan seeks Western backing, allies hesitate, fearing escalation with Russia. The proposal includes confidential sections, increased military aid, and leveraging Ukraine's natural resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:23 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is persistently urging for Ukraine's prompt admission into NATO, a strategic move he believes could accelerate peace by next year. However, this central request is yet to gain the full backing of crucial Western allies, who remain cautious due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy's ambitious plan, outlined in a recent parliamentary address, emphasizes the urgency of Ukraine's NATO membership. He describes this step as a definitive show of support from allies. However, the proposal faces significant challenges, as NATO operates on consensus, and current members like the United States and Germany are wary of potential military entanglement.

The situation remains tense as Western focus shifts towards Middle Eastern conflicts and upcoming U.S. elections threaten to alter foreign aid dynamics. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy highlights Ukraine's rich natural resources, proposing potential postwar collaborations and positioning Ukraine as a significant partner for future NATO endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

