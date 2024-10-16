Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes and the Human Cost in Lebanon

In a significant escalation of Middle Eastern hostilities, Israeli airstrikes targeted areas across Lebanon, killing at least 21 people. These strikes, the deadliest in southern towns like Qana and Nabatiyeh, reflect a history of deeply rooted conflict that continues to claim civilian lives and raze infrastructures.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, condemned the strikes, accusing Israel of intentionally targeting civilian meetings with a deliberate aim. The international community's silence has been notable amidst the growing tension and calls for diplomatic intervention.

Hezbollah's responsive rocket launches into Israel mark an intensifying belligerent cycle, driving thousands from their homes. The latest skirmishes have exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation, with displacement and civilian casualties rising alarmingly on both sides of the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)