Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: A New Political Landscape

The bypolls to the Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh are set to chart a new political landscape. Nomination filings commence on October 18, in line with the Election Commission of India's schedule revealed on Tuesday.

Budhni's election became necessary when Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned after his Lok Sabha election win from Vidisha. Meanwhile, Vijaypur's seat opened after Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat crossed the aisle to join BJP.

Chief Electoral Officer Sukhveer Singh stated the model code of conduct is active in Sheopur and Sehore, with votes slated for November 13 and counting on November 23. Budhni has 276,397 voters, while Vijaypur hosts 254,647 voters across a combined total of 690 polling stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)