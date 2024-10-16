Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: A New Political Landscape

The bypolls for Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled with the nomination process starting from October 18. Polling will be on November 13, and results will be declared on November 23. The elections come after the resignation of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Ramniwas Rawat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:51 IST
Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: A New Political Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

The bypolls to the Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh are set to chart a new political landscape. Nomination filings commence on October 18, in line with the Election Commission of India's schedule revealed on Tuesday.

Budhni's election became necessary when Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned after his Lok Sabha election win from Vidisha. Meanwhile, Vijaypur's seat opened after Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat crossed the aisle to join BJP.

Chief Electoral Officer Sukhveer Singh stated the model code of conduct is active in Sheopur and Sehore, with votes slated for November 13 and counting on November 23. Budhni has 276,397 voters, while Vijaypur hosts 254,647 voters across a combined total of 690 polling stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024