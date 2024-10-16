Omar Abdullah Takes Helm as J-K CM Amidst Political Developments
Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, leading the first elected government since 2019. This comes as significant political shifts occur, including Nayab Singh Saini's election in Haryana and discussions surrounding issues like bomb threats and stubble burning.
Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant political event in the region since its special status was revoked in 2019. While the National Conference leader is at the helm, the Congress opted out of governance participation.
Meanwhile, Haryana saw political developments as Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party, swiftly moving to claim the formation of a new government. This occurred following deliberations and decisions within the party's leadership circle.
Simultaneously, the government continues to address growing security concerns, particularly focusing on bomb threats to airlines. Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu confirmed active pursuit of these threats, reflecting the administration's commitment to ensuring passenger safety and maintaining order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
