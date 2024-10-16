Trudeau Accuses Conservatives of Foreign Interference Links

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has raised serious allegations against members of the opposition Conservative Party, suggesting potential involvement in foreign interference activities.

The Prime Minister's revelations came during his appearance before an independent commission tasked with probing foreign interference in Canadian political affairs. This inquiry has already pointed towards countries like China attempting to influence Canadian politics, a claim consistently denied by Beijing.

Trudeau highlighted the intelligence suggesting Conservative Party ties to foreign meddling, although he admitted the information might be incomplete or based on a single source. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's refusal to obtain the necessary security clearance for detailed intelligence review has also come under criticism from Trudeau.

(With inputs from agencies.)