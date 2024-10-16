Congress Finalizes Candidates for Maharashtra Polls Amid Political Rivalry

The Congress party's screening panel has approved candidates for 62 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The names will be reviewed by the party's central election committee on October 20, according to state unit chief Nana Patole.

Ravindra Chavav has been selected as the congressional candidate for the Nanded Parliamentary by-election, following the death of his father, Vasantrao Chavan, in August. The meeting to finalize these decisions was led by Madhusudan Mistry and included other prominent Congress leaders.

Despite challenges posed by the ruling Mahyuti alliance, Congress remains optimistic about forming the government under the opposition MVA framework. Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that the Maharashtra Assembly vote will occur on November 20, with results announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)