Left Menu

Congress Finalizes Candidates for Maharashtra Polls Amid Political Rivalry

The Congress party has finalized candidates for 62 Maharashtra Assembly seats, with its central election committee meeting scheduled for October 20. The screening committee cleared Ravindra Chavav for the Nanded by-election. The party remains committed to the MVA coalition with no seat-sharing issues, despite BJP challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:45 IST
Congress Finalizes Candidates for Maharashtra Polls Amid Political Rivalry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party's screening panel has approved candidates for 62 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The names will be reviewed by the party's central election committee on October 20, according to state unit chief Nana Patole.

Ravindra Chavav has been selected as the congressional candidate for the Nanded Parliamentary by-election, following the death of his father, Vasantrao Chavan, in August. The meeting to finalize these decisions was led by Madhusudan Mistry and included other prominent Congress leaders.

Despite challenges posed by the ruling Mahyuti alliance, Congress remains optimistic about forming the government under the opposition MVA framework. Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that the Maharashtra Assembly vote will occur on November 20, with results announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024