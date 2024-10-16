Congress Finalizes Candidates for Maharashtra Polls Amid Political Rivalry
The Congress party has finalized candidates for 62 Maharashtra Assembly seats, with its central election committee meeting scheduled for October 20. The screening committee cleared Ravindra Chavav for the Nanded by-election. The party remains committed to the MVA coalition with no seat-sharing issues, despite BJP challenges.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party's screening panel has approved candidates for 62 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The names will be reviewed by the party's central election committee on October 20, according to state unit chief Nana Patole.
Ravindra Chavav has been selected as the congressional candidate for the Nanded Parliamentary by-election, following the death of his father, Vasantrao Chavan, in August. The meeting to finalize these decisions was led by Madhusudan Mistry and included other prominent Congress leaders.
Despite challenges posed by the ruling Mahyuti alliance, Congress remains optimistic about forming the government under the opposition MVA framework. Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that the Maharashtra Assembly vote will occur on November 20, with results announced on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Maharashtra
- elections
- Ravindra Chavav
- Nanded
- MVA
- BJP
- Nana Patole
- Assembly
- candidates
ALSO READ
Threat Note from Gangster Shocks Delhi BJP Leader
Congress Vows to Eradicate BJP's Atrocities, Promises Secular Governance in Jammu East
Engineer Rashid Refutes BJP Alliance, Prioritizes Kashmiri Peace
AAP Vows to Eliminate Potholes in Delhi, Criticizes BJP for Road Issues
CM Siddaramaiah's wife's decision to relinquish ownership, possession of 14 plots is a political drama: State BJP chief Vijayendra.