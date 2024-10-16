Elon Musk's $70 Million Political Power Play

Elon Musk, known for ventures like SpaceX and Tesla, has turned his financial prowess toward the political arena, contributing over USD 70 million to support Donald Trump and GOP candidates in the upcoming election. This makes Musk a leading Republican donor this election season, according to newly released campaign finance records.

His contributions were made through America PAC, a super political action committee Musk established in May, strategically focused on aiding Trump's White House bid. The PAC has become instrumental in Trump's campaign, emphasizing what Musk describes as centrist and common sense values for governance.

Despite traditional limitations of Super PACs in directly coordinating with candidates, recent changes in election rules have allowed entities like America PAC to play key roles in voter canvassing efforts, a responsibility Trump's campaign has partly delegated due to financial constraints. A significant portion of America PAC's funds have gone to firms tied to GOP veterans like Phil Cox, underscoring a shift in campaigning strategies.

