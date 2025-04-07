Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Advocates for Simultaneous Elections by 2034

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserts that simultaneous elections in India could be actualized by 2034, calling for a nationwide awareness drive. A parliamentary panel reviews necessary constitutional amendments. Adityanath emphasizes political stability and development through unified elections, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asserted that simultaneous elections could become a reality by 2034, urging a nationwide awareness campaign to gain support for this initiative. Speaking at a function in Lucknow, he stressed that those guided by the 'nation first' mantra would rally behind this proposal.

A 39-member parliamentary panel is reviewing two bills aimed at facilitating simultaneous elections, which includes amendments to the Constitution. Adityanath argued for a comprehensive campaign on social media, highlighting how regular elections disrupt growth and foster political instability.

Simultaneous elections, practiced between 1952 and 1967, ended due to political discord, the BJP leader claimed. He cited Uttar Pradesh's transformation post-2017 as evidence of stability's benefits, while associating frequent elections with economic disruption and lawlessness. He reiterated the need to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

