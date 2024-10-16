NATO Hesitates: Ukraine's Uncertain Path to Membership

In a tense geopolitical climate, NATO on Wednesday refrained from extending an invitation to Ukraine, despite ongoing discussions surrounding President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'victory plan' for resolving the war with Russia.

The plan, aspiring for fast-tracked NATO membership, seeks to place Ukraine under NATO's protective security framework. However, NATO is steadfast in its stance, requiring more insight into Ukraine's strategies before any commitments are made.

As Ukraine's military faces formidable Russian forces, Zelenskyy's call for NATO support underscores the pressing need for stability. Yet, with major players like the U.S. and Germany cautious of provoking a broader conflict, NATO membership for Ukraine remains a distant promise.

