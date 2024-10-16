Left Menu

NATO Hesitates: Ukraine's Uncertain Path to Membership

NATO is hesitant to invite Ukraine into its alliance, requesting more details on President Zelenskyy's 'victory plan' for peace with Russia. Despite a 2008 promise, membership remains in limbo due to geopolitical tensions, particularly concerns over escalating conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:35 IST
In a tense geopolitical climate, NATO on Wednesday refrained from extending an invitation to Ukraine, despite ongoing discussions surrounding President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'victory plan' for resolving the war with Russia.

The plan, aspiring for fast-tracked NATO membership, seeks to place Ukraine under NATO's protective security framework. However, NATO is steadfast in its stance, requiring more insight into Ukraine's strategies before any commitments are made.

As Ukraine's military faces formidable Russian forces, Zelenskyy's call for NATO support underscores the pressing need for stability. Yet, with major players like the U.S. and Germany cautious of provoking a broader conflict, NATO membership for Ukraine remains a distant promise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

